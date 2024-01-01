$15,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Hasher Motors Inc.
1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
647-885-1527
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,102 KM
Vehicle Description
FORD ESCAPE 2017 IN EXCELLENT CONDITON .
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IN EXCELLENT CONDITION RUNS AND DRIVE VERY SMOOTH
NO RUST , NO OIL LEAK
FRONT BRAKES AND ROTORS BRAND NEW
NEW OIL CHANGED
TIRES ARE IN GOOD CONDTION
ALLOY WHEELS
ALLREADY CERTIFIED
VERY ECONOMICAL ON GAS
BUY WITH CONFIENCE WE ARE UCDA MEMBERS
Vehicle Features
