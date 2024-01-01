Menu
<p>FORD ESCAPE 2017 IN EXCELLENT CONDITON . </p><p>ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION IN EXCELLENT CONDITION  RUNS AND DRIVE VERY SMOOTH </p><p>NO RUST , NO OIL LEAK </p><p>FRONT BRAKES AND ROTORS BRAND NEW </p><p>NEW OIL CHANGED </p><p>TIRES ARE IN GOOD CONDTION </p><p>ALLOY WHEELS </p><p>ALLREADY CERTIFIED  </p><p>VERY ECONOMICAL ON GAS </p><p>BUY WITH CONFIENCE WE ARE UCDA MEMBERS </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Escape

97,102 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-885-1527

  11. 1709248694
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

97,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD8HUA01164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

