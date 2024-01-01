Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2017 Ford Escape SE - $14,999</strong></p><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905-808-1198</p><p>Discover the perfect blend of style, versatility, and value with this 2017 Ford Escape SE, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Efficient Performance:</strong> Powered by a responsive engine and equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the Escape SE offers a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Modern Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy a spacious cabin with comfortable seating, ample cargo space, and user-friendly controls.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Includes essential safety features like traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers secure.</li><li><strong>Excellent Condition:</strong> This Escape SE has been meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected, ensuring it’s ready for many more miles of adventure.</li></ul><p><strong>Additional Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Color:</strong> Grey</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Black Leather</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $14,999</li></ul><p>Whether you’re commuting, exploring the outdoors, or just running errands, the 2017 Ford Escape SE is a reliable and stylish choice.</p><p>For more information or to schedule a test drive, give us a call at <strong>905-808-1198</strong>. Visit Mississauga Auto Group and make this fantastic SUV yours today!</p>

2017 Ford Escape

71,304 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,304KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD9HUD13199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17FE99
  • Mileage 71,304 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2017 Ford Escape SE - $14,999

📍 Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📞 Contact: 905-808-1198

Discover the perfect blend of style, versatility, and value with this 2017 Ford Escape SE, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!

Key Features:

  • Efficient Performance: Powered by a responsive engine and equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the Escape SE offers a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious cabin with comfortable seating, ample cargo space, and user-friendly controls.
  • Safety First: Includes essential safety features like traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers secure.
  • Excellent Condition: This Escape SE has been meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected, ensuring it’s ready for many more miles of adventure.

Additional Details:

  • Color: Grey
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Interior: Black Leather
  • Price: $14,999

Whether you’re commuting, exploring the outdoors, or just running errands, the 2017 Ford Escape SE is a reliable and stylish choice.

For more information or to schedule a test drive, give us a call at 905-808-1198. Visit Mississauga Auto Group and make this fantastic SUV yours today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

2017 Ford Escape