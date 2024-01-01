$14,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17FE99
- Mileage 71,304 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Ford Escape SE - $14,999
📍 Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📞 Contact: 905-808-1198
Discover the perfect blend of style, versatility, and value with this 2017 Ford Escape SE, now available at Mississauga Auto Group!
Key Features:
- Efficient Performance: Powered by a responsive engine and equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the Escape SE offers a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience.
- Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious cabin with comfortable seating, ample cargo space, and user-friendly controls.
- Safety First: Includes essential safety features like traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers secure.
- Excellent Condition: This Escape SE has been meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected, ensuring it’s ready for many more miles of adventure.
Additional Details:
- Color: Grey
- Transmission: Automatic
- Interior: Black Leather
- Price: $14,999
Whether you’re commuting, exploring the outdoors, or just running errands, the 2017 Ford Escape SE is a reliable and stylish choice.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, give us a call at 905-808-1198. Visit Mississauga Auto Group and make this fantastic SUV yours today!
(905) 808 1198