Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

AWD NO ACCIDENTS I NAVIGATION I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS I BT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

AWD NO ACCIDENTS I NAVIGATION I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS I BT

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 5285447
  2. 5285447
  3. 5285447
  4. 5285447
  5. 5285447
  6. 5285447
  7. 5285447
  8. 5285447
  9. 5285447
  10. 5285447
  11. 5285447
  12. 5285447
  13. 5285447
  14. 5285447
  15. 5285447
  16. 5285447
  17. 5285447
  18. 5285447
  19. 5285447
  20. 5285447
  21. 5285447
  22. 5285447
  23. 5285447
  24. 5285447
  25. 5285447
  26. 5285447
  27. 5285447
  28. 5285447
  29. 5285447
  30. 5285447
  31. 5285447
  32. 5285447
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,644KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5285447
  • Stock #: 8715
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G9XHUC68967
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

-


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


Tabangi Motors is open starting Monday May 4th, 2020 by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at info@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. 


- No touch greeting


- 3 person limit for each appointment


- Please wear a cloth face covering during your appointment


- Please maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between other customers and staff


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2016 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 127,578 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain AWD...
 76,804 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue NO...
 98,422 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Inventory