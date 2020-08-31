+ taxes & licensing
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 30044 kilometers below market average!White Platinum Clearcoat Metallic 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 1.5L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT----80 Points Inspection---- *** Fresh Oil Change *** Top Up All Fluids *** Extensive Vehicle Detail *** Free Carfax Report *** Recalls ***OUR LIVE MARKET PRICING SKIPS THE ARGUING AND YOU GET A GREAT DEAL PLUS IT MAKES BUYING A CAR FAST, 4WHEE DRIVE, 4WD, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Gloss Black Painted Upper Grille, Gloss Black-Painted Exterior Mirror Finish, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats, Leather-Wrapped 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, SE Sport Appearance Package, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 19"" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels.DRIVE TO DIXIE FORD AND FIND OUT WHY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN BUYING THEIR VEHICLES FROM OUR STORE SINCE 1984 Shop with a pre-approval in hand! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations with competitive rates (OAC)! Apply online at http://www.dixieautocredit.com/ to obtain your approval!Reviews:* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
