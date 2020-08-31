Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

42,708 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dixie Ford Sales

905-629-1300

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6

905-629-1300

  1. 5733330
  2. 5733330
  3. 5733330
  4. 5733330
  5. 5733330
  6. 5733330
  7. 5733330
  8. 5733330
  9. 5733330
  10. 5733330
  11. 5733330
  12. 5733330
  13. 5733330
  14. 5733330
  15. 5733330
  16. 5733330
  17. 5733330
  18. 5733330
  19. 5733330
  20. 5733330
  21. 5733330
  22. 5733330
  23. 5733330
  24. 5733330
  25. 5733330
  26. 5733330
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,708KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5733330
  • Stock #: Z7276A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3HUA65682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 30044 kilometers below market average!White Platinum Clearcoat Metallic 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 1.5L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT----80 Points Inspection---- *** Fresh Oil Change *** Top Up All Fluids *** Extensive Vehicle Detail *** Free Carfax Report *** Recalls ***OUR LIVE MARKET PRICING SKIPS THE ARGUING AND YOU GET A GREAT DEAL PLUS IT MAKES BUYING A CAR FAST, 4WHEE DRIVE, 4WD, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Gloss Black Painted Upper Grille, Gloss Black-Painted Exterior Mirror Finish, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats, Leather-Wrapped 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, SE Sport Appearance Package, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 19"" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels.DRIVE TO DIXIE FORD AND FIND OUT WHY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN BUYING THEIR VEHICLES FROM OUR STORE SINCE 1984 Shop with a pre-approval in hand! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations with competitive rates (OAC)! Apply online at http://www.dixieautocredit.com/ to obtain your approval!Reviews:* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Saf...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dixie Ford Sales

2016 Ford Edge SEL
 52,537 KM
$22,366 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 179,999 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 0 KM
$3,600 + tax & lic

Email Dixie Ford Sales

Dixie Ford Sales

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6

Call Dealer

905-629-XXXX

(click to show)

905-629-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory