Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

