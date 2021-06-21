Menu
2017 Ford Escape

52,195 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

SE

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7465968
  • Stock #: 7304P
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G94HUD97304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! White 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT. This Escape is perfect for Summer and Winter! Features include Leather, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Alloy Wheels, Touchscreen, Sync 3, Dual Auto Climate and more! Only 52,000KM! Book your appointment today!!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

