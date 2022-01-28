Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8160043

8160043 Stock #: PU8334

PU8334 VIN: 1FMCU0GD5HUE78330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # PU8334

Mileage 59,551 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.