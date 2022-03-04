$14,900+ tax & licensing
416-857-0095
2017 Ford Escape
NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
- Listing ID: 8468385
- VIN: 1FMCU0F77HUB09562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE, NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,SUMMER&WINTER TIRES,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
NO ACCIDENT
ONE OWNER
REAR VIEW CAMERA
SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
Excellent Condition. Fully Pre Inspected with full Service Record available and Certified.
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
