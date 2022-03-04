Menu
2017 Ford Escape

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468385
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F77HUB09562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE, NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,SUMMER&WINTER TIRES,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

NO ACCIDENT

ONE OWNER

REAR VIEW CAMERA

SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

Excellent Condition. Fully Pre Inspected with full Service Record available and Certified.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

