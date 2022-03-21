$24,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 8791697
- Stock #: HB1001
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD9HUA41981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of this 2017 Ford Escape SE that will help you create priceless memories for yourself and your family.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, dual climate control, heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2017 Ford EscapeSE will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
