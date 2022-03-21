Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

41,036 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 8791697
  2. 8791697
  3. 8791697
  4. 8791697
  5. 8791697
  6. 8791697
  7. 8791697
  8. 8791697
  9. 8791697
  10. 8791697
  11. 8791697
  12. 8791697
  13. 8791697
  14. 8791697
  15. 8791697
  16. 8791697
  17. 8791697
  18. 8791697
  19. 8791697
  20. 8791697
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791697
  • Stock #: HB1001
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD9HUA41981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of this 2017 Ford Escape SE that will help you create priceless memories for yourself and your family.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, dual climate control, heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2017 Ford EscapeSE will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 119,411 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 118,701 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 118,314 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory