2017 Ford Explorer

144,622 KM

Details Features

$23,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 1700935957
  2. 1700935964
  3. 1700935974
  4. 1700935977
  5. 1700935985
  6. 1700935993
  7. 1700936001
  8. 1700936007
  9. 1700936013
  10. 1700936028
  11. 1700936030
  12. 1700936034
  13. 1700936036
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,933

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,622KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT9HGD27638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17667D
  • Mileage 144,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-848-3333

