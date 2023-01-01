$29,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 Ford F-150
Crew CAB FX4
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: 13901E
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG9HKE27598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Middle Console & Individual Front Seats, Floor Shiffter, Up Scale Sport Looking Modle With Refine Appearance And Ride Quality, 3.5 Litre Ecco Boost Turbo Engine, Power Performance Fast & Quiet F-150.
Proud Sigle Canadian Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Wll Be Attached With This Add Pictures, Platinum Gray Metallic Exterior Over Black Interior, Local New Car Store Trade-In.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
