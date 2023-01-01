Menu
2017 Ford F-150

174,780 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Crew CAB FX4

Location

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

174,780KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131414
  • Stock #: 13901E
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG9HKE27598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Middle Console & Individual Front Seats, Floor Shiffter,  Up Scale Sport Looking Modle With Refine Appearance And Ride Quality, 3.5 Litre Ecco Boost Turbo Engine, Power Performance Fast & Quiet F-150.

Proud Sigle Canadian Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Wll Be Attached With This Add Pictures, Platinum Gray Metallic Exterior Over Black Interior, Local New Car Store Trade-In.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

