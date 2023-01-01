$35,995+ tax & licensing
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 Ford F-150
No Accident Backup Camera Bluetooth Low Mileage
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,052KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10237292
- Stock #: 12439FA
- VIN: 1FTEX1E89HFC24186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,052 KM
Vehicle Description
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 65,052 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 282HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1E89HFC24186.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Hard Tonneau cover
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
