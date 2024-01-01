Menu
CERTIFIED, 2017 F150 SUPER CAB WITH 6.5 FT BOX WITH UTILITY CAP, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

2017 Ford F-150

181,000 KM

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, SUPERCAB, 6.5FT BOX, UTILITY CAP,SHELVE

2017 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, SUPERCAB, 6.5FT BOX, UTILITY CAP,SHELVE

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

CERTIFIED, 2017 F150 SUPER CAB WITH 6.5 FT BOX WITH UTILITY CAP, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

CERTIFIED, 2017 F150 SUPER CAB WITH 6.5 FT BOX WITH UTILITY CAP, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

 

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
