2017 Ford F-150

95,600 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT

12854183

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT

Location

DEMO Honda

2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG0HFA90355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DEMO Honda

DEMO Honda

Primary

2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DEMO Honda

-

2017 Ford F-150