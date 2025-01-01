Menu
<p data-start=178 data-end=373>🚨 <strong data-start=181 data-end=207>LIMITED EDITION ALERT!</strong> 🚨<br data-start=210 data-end=213 /><strong data-start=213 data-end=290>2017 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4WD V6 – Black on Beige – ONLY $26,950 + TAX & LICENSING</strong><br data-start=290 data-end=293 />📍 <strong data-start=296 data-end=371>Available now at Mississauga Auto Group – Serving Mississauga & the GTA</strong></p><hr data-start=375 data-end=378 /><p data-start=380 data-end=648>🔥 <strong data-start=383 data-end=472>Don’t miss this incredible deal – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and value!</strong><br data-start=472 data-end=475 />This <strong data-start=480 data-end=512>used 2017 Ford F-150 Limited</strong> is fully loaded with luxury features, rugged 4WD capability, and a powerful V6 engine – perfect for work, play, or anything in between.</p><h3 data-start=650 data-end=677>🚘 <strong data-start=657 data-end=677>Vehicle Details:</strong></h3><ul data-start=678 data-end=917><li data-start=678 data-end=696><p data-start=680 data-end=696><strong data-start=680 data-end=689>Year:</strong> 2017</p></li><li data-start=697 data-end=754><p data-start=699 data-end=754><strong data-start=699 data-end=716>Make & Model:</strong> Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4WD V6</p></li><li data-start=755 data-end=783><p data-start=757 data-end=783><strong data-start=757 data-end=769>Mileage:</strong> 193,700 KMs</p></li><li data-start=784 data-end=838><p data-start=786 data-end=838><strong data-start=786 data-end=796>Color:</strong> Black Exterior / Beige Leather Interior</p></li><li data-start=839 data-end=861><p data-start=841 data-end=861><strong data-start=841 data-end=851>Price:</strong> $26,950</p></li><li data-start=862 data-end=893><p data-start=864 data-end=893><strong data-start=864 data-end=881>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li data-start=894 data-end=917><p data-start=896 data-end=917><strong data-start=896 data-end=911>Drivetrain:</strong> 4x4</p></li></ul><hr data-start=919 data-end=922 /><h3 data-start=924 data-end=957>💎 <strong data-start=931 data-end=957>LIMITED TRIM FEATURES:</strong></h3><ul data-start=958 data-end=1145><li data-start=958 data-end=992><p data-start=960 data-end=992>Premium Beige Leather Interior</p></li><li data-start=993 data-end=1033><p data-start=995 data-end=1033>Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof</p></li><li data-start=1034 data-end=1063><p data-start=1036 data-end=1063>Heated & Ventilated Seats</p></li><li data-start=1064 data-end=1098><p data-start=1066 data-end=1098>Tonneau Cover | Chrome Accents</p></li><li data-start=1099 data-end=1145><p data-start=1101 data-end=1145>Premium Sound | Push-to-Start | Much More!</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1147 data-end=1150 /><p data-start=1152 data-end=1306>🎁 <strong data-start=1155 data-end=1203>Exclusive Offer from Mississauga Auto Group:</strong><br />✅ <strong data-start=1206 data-end=1240>1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED!</strong><br data-start=1240 data-end=1243 />✅ <strong data-start=1245 data-end=1278>Easy Ford Financing Available</strong><br data-start=1278 data-end=1281 />✅ <strong data-start=1283 data-end=1304>Trade-ins Welcome</strong></p><hr data-start=1308 data-end=1311 /><p data-start=1313 data-end=1465>📞 Call now or visit us to test drive your next truck!<br data-start=1367 data-end=1370 />🚗 <strong data-start=1373 data-end=1463>Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</strong></p><p data-start=1467 data-end=1548>📍 <strong data-start=1470 data-end=1548>Visit MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP today – where great deals meet great service!</strong></p>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

VIN 1FTEW1EG1HFB78038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

