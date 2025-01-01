$26,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" LIMITED
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,700 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 LIMITED EDITION ALERT! 🚨
2017 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4WD V6 – Black on Beige – ONLY $26,950 + TAX & LICENSING
📍 Available now at Mississauga Auto Group – Serving Mississauga & the GTA
🔥 Don’t miss this incredible deal – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and value!
This used 2017 Ford F-150 Limited is fully loaded with luxury features, rugged 4WD capability, and a powerful V6 engine – perfect for work, play, or anything in between.
Year: 2017
Make & Model: Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4WD V6
Mileage: 193,700 KMs
Color: Black Exterior / Beige Leather Interior
Price: $26,950
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4
Premium Beige Leather Interior
Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
Heated & Ventilated Seats
Tonneau Cover | Chrome Accents
Premium Sound | Push-to-Start | Much More!
🎁 Exclusive Offer from Mississauga Auto Group:
✅ 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED!
✅ Easy Ford Financing Available
✅ Trade-ins Welcome
📞 Call now or visit us to test drive your next truck!
🚗 Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
📍 Visit MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP today – where great deals meet great service!
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
(905) 808 1198