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<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 2017 F150 SUPER CREW XLT, 4X4, 8CYLINDER 5L ENGINE, 157 WB</p><p>REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, CRUISE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLS, TRAILER PARK ASSIST, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR STEP</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2017 Ford F-150

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL 5L ENGINE, SUPER CREW

Watch This Vehicle
14099341

2017 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL 5L ENGINE, SUPER CREW

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 2017 F150 SUPER CREW XLT, 4X4, 8CYLINDER 5L ENGINE, 157' WB

REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, CRUISE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLS, TRAILER PARK ASSIST, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR STEP

 

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
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905-278-1300

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$20,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2017 Ford F-150