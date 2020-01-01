Menu
2017 Ford F-150

135,739 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

XL SuperCab 6.5FT box Matching cab

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

135,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6303492
  • Stock #: C1509
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C85HFA36493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C1509
  • Mileage 135,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax clean Ontario vehicle 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

