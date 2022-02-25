$79,998+ tax & licensing
$79,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2017 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
48,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8432370
- Stock #: 12279
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG2HFC24362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
4WD SuperCrew 145"" Raptor
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4