Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,998 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 9 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8432370

8432370 Stock #: 12279

12279 VIN: 1FTFW1RG2HFC24362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12279

Mileage 48,965 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Terrain Tires Rear All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.