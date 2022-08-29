Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9036472

N223450A VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HFC65995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,001 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features

