$69,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2017 Ford F-250
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,998
+ taxes & licensing
69,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9155530
- Stock #: P223579A
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT8HEE76799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P223579A
- Mileage 69,101 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 160"" Lariat
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4