2017 Ford F-250

69,101 KM

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

69,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9155530
  • Stock #: P223579A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT8HEE76799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P223579A
  • Mileage 69,101 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 160"" Lariat

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

