2017 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $33,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10528089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.