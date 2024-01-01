Menu
5dr HB

2017 Ford Focus

47,266 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC

2017 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,266KM
VIN 1FADP3R44HL239023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,266 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr HB

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2017 Ford Focus