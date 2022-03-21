Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Focus

57,657 KM

Details Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

RS Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

RS Base

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 8723108
  2. 8723108
  3. 8723108
  4. 8723108
  5. 8723108
  6. 8723108
  7. 8723108
  8. 8723108
  9. 8723108
  10. 8723108
  11. 8723108
  12. 8723108
  13. 8723108
  14. 8723108
  15. 8723108
  16. 8723108
  17. 8723108
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

57,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8723108
  • Stock #: 221357A
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH1H4125879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Monotone Paint Application
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
Leather Recaro Seats w/Miko-Dinamica Inserts
Unique RS Car Cover
RS Unique Wheels & Tires
ENGINE: 2.3L GTDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,036 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 69,485 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Out...
 8,100 KM
$69,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory