2017 Ford Fusion
Energi Platinum Leather Blindspot Carplay Ambient Lighting
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
181,385KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032348
- Stock #: 10966A
- VIN: 3FA6P0SU5HR376409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige/ Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,385 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
If you're looking for a roomy sedan that uses little or no gas, then the Fusion Energi is for you. This 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is for sale today in Mississauga.
Most hybrids are compact and many are either ugly, uncomfortable, or both. Luckily, you get none of that with this Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid. It runs on electricity with a gas engine for backup just in case. That means you'll never have to worry if you have enough juice to get where you need to go. With a generous size and a pleasurable drive, you just might forget that it's one of the greenest mid-size cars on the road.This sedan has 181,385 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion Energi's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim gives you a true luxury experience in a plug-in hybrid. It has a SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Sony premium 12-speaker audio, premium leather seats which are heated in front, automatic climate control, a rotary gearshift dial, active noise control, cruise control and audio controls on a heated steering wheel, and LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights. Safety and security features include a reverse sensing system, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rain Sensing Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
KEYPAD
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
390w Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Atkinson Hybrid Electric
2.91 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Power Tilt Wheel
WIFI
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 7.6 kWh Capacity
