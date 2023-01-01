2017 Ford Fusion

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 3 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10032348

10032348 Stock #: 10966A

10966A VIN: 3FA6P0SU5HR376409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige/ Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10966A

Mileage 181,385 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rain Sensing Wipers Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wing Spoiler Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat KEYPAD SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 390w Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L I-4 Atkinson Hybrid Electric 2.91 Axle Ratio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Power Tilt Wheel WIFI Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 7.6 kWh Capacity

