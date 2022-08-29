2017 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9036475

9036475 Stock #: J223518A

J223518A VIN: 3FA6P0T94HR361376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,124 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control

