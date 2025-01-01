2017 Ford Fusion Energi

Menu
2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Luxury – Fuel Efficiency & Comfort Combined!

🚗 M&L Autos – Your Trusted Auto Dealer in Mississauga!

🔹 Year: 2017
🔹 Make & Model: Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Luxury
🔹 Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid
🔹 Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
🔹 Fuel Type: Hybrid (Gas/Electric)
🔹 Mileage: 175,500 kms
🔹 Exterior Color: Black
🔹 Interior: Premium Leather Seats

Features & Highlights:

✅ Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy outstanding fuel economy with hybrid technology
✅ Comfort & Luxury: Leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable driver's seat
✅ Infotainment & Tech: SYNC 3 with touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Safety First: Blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, lane-keeping assist
✅ Smooth Drive: Eco-friendly performance with a quiet and comfortable ride
✅ Spacious & Practical: Ample legroom, large trunk space

💰 Price: $11,999.00 – Financing Available!

📍 Visit Us: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

12172120

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 3FA6P0PU3HR352523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FF1723
  • Mileage 175,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Fusion Energi