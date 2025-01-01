$11,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion Energi
4dr Sdn SE Luxury
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FF1723
- Mileage 175,500 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 M&L Autos – Your Trusted Auto Dealer in Mississauga!
🔹 Year: 2017
🔹 Make & Model: Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Luxury
🔹 Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid
🔹 Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
🔹 Fuel Type: Hybrid (Gas/Electric)
🔹 Mileage: 175,500 kms
🔹 Exterior Color: Black
🔹 Interior: Premium Leather Seats
✅ Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy outstanding fuel economy with hybrid technology
✅ Comfort & Luxury: Leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat
✅ Infotainment & Tech: SYNC 3 with touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Safety First: Blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, lane-keeping assist
✅ Smooth Drive: Eco-friendly performance with a quiet and comfortable ride
✅ Spacious & Practical: Ample legroom, large trunk space
💰 Price: $11,999.00 – Financing Available!
📍 Visit Us: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689
🚀 Test Drive Today! Experience the perfect blend of efficiency, style, and comfort.
Vehicle Features
