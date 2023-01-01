$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
85,324KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10198290
- Stock #: 5314605
- VIN: 1fatp8em3h5314605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 85,324 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD MUSTANG V6 CONVERTIBLE
It has an 3.7-liter V6 engine that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. This Ford is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 sec, from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 sec. Engine is mated to an 6-speed automatic transmission.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
USB port
