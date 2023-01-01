Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

85,324 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10198290
  2. 10198290
  3. 10198290
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10198290
  • Stock #: 5314605
  • VIN: 1fatp8em3h5314605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5314605
  • Mileage 85,324 KM

Vehicle Description


2017 FORD MUSTANG V6 CONVERTIBLE

It has an 3.7-liter V6 engine that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. This Ford is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 sec, from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 sec. Engine is mated to an 6-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 73,391 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 91,134 KM
$24,490 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus LX 570 4WD
 111,624 KM
$72,900 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory