$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Mustang
Coupe GT Premium
2017 Ford Mustang
Coupe GT Premium
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,966KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF5H5314820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 58,966 KM
Vehicle Description
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Interior
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 90 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 62,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 LOW RF CARGO 72,559 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2017 Ford Mustang