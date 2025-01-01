Menu
Account
Sign In
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. <strong>Special financing price:$ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price:$*</strong> HST and Licensing will be extra. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2017 Ford Mustang

58,966 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12957869

2017 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12957869
  2. 12957869
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,966KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF5H5314820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,966 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*

HST and Licensing will be extra.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.

$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 90 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 62,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 LOW RF CARGO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 LOW RF CARGO 72,559 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2017 Ford Mustang