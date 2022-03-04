Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

93,480 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 8618237
  2. 8618237
  3. 8618237
  4. 8618237
  5. 8618237
  6. 8618237
  7. 8618237
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8618237
  • Stock #: 5341238
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AM1H5341238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD MUSTANG 2dr Fastback V6 FEATURES INCLUDES: CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,BLUETOOTH, AM/FM STEREO,PUSH START and many more features.


HST and Licensing will be extra**


This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.


FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C


WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.


PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!


LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 


APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!


AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Alloy Wheels
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 126,700 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 68,000 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 68,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory