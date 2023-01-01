Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

78,072 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Used
  • Listing ID: 9470073
  • Stock #: 5321210
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH9H5321210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 78,072 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

The Mustang EcoBoost's 2.3-liter v4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This mustang comes with a six speed automaic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

