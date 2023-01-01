2017 Ford Mustang

$26,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9789925

9789925 Stock #: 5260942

5260942 VIN: 1FA6P8TH9H5260942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 5260942

Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.