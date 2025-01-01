2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

Menu
<p> <strong data-start=125 data-end=160>outstanding shape and condition</strong>, <strong data-start=162 data-end=186>built for tough jobs</strong> with <strong data-start=192 data-end=227>high-strength heavy-duty design</strong>, <strong data-start=229 data-end=268>maximum towing and payload capacity</strong>, and a <strong data-start=276 data-end=303>hard-to-find 8-foot box</strong>. Factory <strong data-start=313 data-end=354>5th-wheel base and trailering package</strong> included. Powered by a <strong data-start=378 data-end=402>6.2L gasoline engine</strong> with <strong data-start=408 data-end=415>4WD</strong>, it delivers both strength and reliability. Inside, enjoy the <strong data-start=478 data-end=505>luxury interior package</strong> with <strong data-start=511 data-end=537>individual front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=539 data-end=562>driver’s power seat</strong>, and a <strong data-start=570 data-end=601>middle and overhead console, power towing mirrors, backup camera, keyless entry, heavy duty running boards</strong> — combining comfort with utility. A <strong data-start=638 data-end=687>great ride and handling on a powerful machine</strong>.</p><p>Pricing includes the sale price plus $299 for a new Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22.50 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee which includes new plates. At <strong data-start=854 data-end=881>MJ Canada Trucks Centre</strong> we are proud to be your <strong data-start=906 data-end=942>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong>, offering quality trucks and full-size SUVs with new arrivals daily, and extended warranties are available for up to three years for added peace of mind.</p><p>Please call ahead at <strong data-start=1118 data-end=1134>416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at <strong data-start=1206 data-end=1237><a class=decorated-link href=http://www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1208 data-end=1235>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong>.</p><p><strong data-start=1239 data-end=1302>Quality and trust for over 30 years—MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</strong>.</p>

208,059 KM

Details Description Features

+ taxes & licensing
SUPER CREW XLT 8 FT BOX 4WD

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
208,059KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B67HEE39270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,059 KM

Vehicle Description

 outstanding shape and condition, built for tough jobs with high-strength heavy-duty design, maximum towing and payload capacity, and a hard-to-find 8-foot box. Factory 5th-wheel base and trailering package included. Powered by a 6.2L gasoline engine with 4WD, it delivers both strength and reliability. Inside, enjoy the luxury interior package with individual front seats, driver’s power seat, and a middle and overhead console, power towing mirrors, backup camera, keyless entry, heavy duty running boards — combining comfort with utility. A great ride and handling on a powerful machine.

Pricing includes the sale price plus $299 for a new Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22.50 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee which includes new plates. At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, offering quality trucks and full-size SUVs with new arrivals daily, and extended warranties are available for up to three years for added peace of mind.

Please call ahead at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca.

Quality and trust for over 30 years—MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-829-7525

