$34,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
SUPER CREW XLT 8 FT BOX 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,059 KM
Vehicle Description
outstanding shape and condition, built for tough jobs with high-strength heavy-duty design, maximum towing and payload capacity, and a hard-to-find 8-foot box. Factory 5th-wheel base and trailering package included. Powered by a 6.2L gasoline engine with 4WD, it delivers both strength and reliability. Inside, enjoy the luxury interior package with individual front seats, driver’s power seat, and a middle and overhead console, power towing mirrors, backup camera, keyless entry, heavy duty running boards — combining comfort with utility. A great ride and handling on a powerful machine.
Pricing includes the sale price plus $299 for a new Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22.50 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee which includes new plates. At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, offering quality trucks and full-size SUVs with new arrivals daily, and extended warranties are available for up to three years for added peace of mind.
Please call ahead at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca.
Quality and trust for over 30 years—MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca.
