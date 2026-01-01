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<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, LOW KM 2017 F250 SUPER DUTY, 4x4, rear differential lock, trailer brake controls, utility deck fully equipped with boxes and shelves, rear camera, running boards</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, Bluetooth, cruise control, ALL POWERED!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8 FT UTILITY DECK,LOW KM ONLY 149K

Watch This Vehicle
14099344

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8 FT UTILITY DECK,LOW KM ONLY 149K

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, LOW KM 2017 F250 SUPER DUTY, 4x4, rear differential lock, trailer brake controls, utility deck fully equipped with boxes and shelves, rear camera, running boards

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, Bluetooth, cruise control, ALL POWERED!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
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905-278-1300

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$32,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW