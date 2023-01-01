2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $28,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10481991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.