1 OWNER CERTIFIED T-350 HIGH ROOF, READY FOR WORK FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, HEATED POWER SEATS AND REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED. ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

905 278 1300

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2017 Ford Transit

186,000 KM

$24,985

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-350 HIGH ROOF, SHELVING, DIVIDER

2017 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-350 HIGH ROOF, SHELVING, DIVIDER

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

1 OWNER CERTIFIED T-350 HIGH ROOF, READY FOR WORK FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, HEATED POWER SEATS AND REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2017 Ford Transit