Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=t-text-xl><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, LOW KM HIGH ROOF LONG WHEEL BASE TRANSIT T-350, EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES AND DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></div><p> </p>

2017 Ford Transit

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF,LONG WHEEL BASE,LOW KM,SHELV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF,LONG WHEEL BASE,LOW KM,SHELV

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1726256253
  2. 1726256254
  3. 1726256259
  4. 1726256261
  5. 1726256263
  6. 1726256262
  7. 1726256268
  8. 1726256265
  9. 1726256267
  10. 1726256269
  11. 1726256270
  12. 1726256272
  13. 1726256273
  14. 1726256255
  15. 1726256257
  16. 1726256258
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, LOW KM HIGH ROOF LONG WHEEL BASE TRANSIT T-350, EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES AND DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-350 HD, DIESEL, DUALLY, 16.8 FT BOX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-350 HD, DIESEL, DUALLY, 16.8 FT BOX 186,000 KM $26,985 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL,5L, 8 FT BOX, SUPER CAB, TRAY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL,5L, 8 FT BOX, SUPER CAB, TRAY 134,000 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA5 CERTIFIED, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, AIR CONDITIONING for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 CERTIFIED, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, AIR CONDITIONING 171,000 KM $8,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit