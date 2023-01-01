2017 Ford Transit 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $22,985 + taxes & licensing
2 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10190043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

