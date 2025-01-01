2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>CERTIFIED, 2017 Ford Transit Van T-350 148 Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 3.7L ENGINE,  FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH DIVIDER, SHELVES, BOXES, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>-------------------------------------------------</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Thank you!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>905 278 1300</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p>

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HIGH ROOF T-350, 9500GVWR, 148"

Watch This Vehicle
13142680

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HIGH ROOF T-350, 9500GVWR, 148"

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1762298317507
  2. 1762298317970
  3. 1762298318393
  4. 1762298318827
  5. 1762298319250
  6. 1762298319743
  7. 1762298320156
  8. 1762298320576
  9. 1762298320970
  10. 1762298321376
  11. 1762298321766
  12. 1762298322182
  13. 1762298322590
  14. 1762298322989
  15. 1762298323376
  16. 1762298323774
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
236,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 2017 Ford Transit Van T-350 148" Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 3.7L ENGINE,  FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH DIVIDER, SHELVES, BOXES, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2019 Ford Transit 250 CERTIFIED, 3.7L, ONLY 112K, SHELVES, ladder racks, for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Transit 250 CERTIFIED, 3.7L, ONLY 112K, SHELVES, ladder racks, 112,000 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape CERTIFIED, 4WD, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Escape CERTIFIED, 4WD, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS 186,000 KM $9,785 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, SXT, FULL STOW & GO 7 PASSENGERS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, SXT, FULL STOW & GO 7 PASSENGERS 194,000 KM $9,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van