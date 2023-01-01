Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

152,252 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE Short Box

Crew Cab SLE Short Box

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE Short Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

152,252KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131423
  • Stock #: 13907E
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG179630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Overcast Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13907E
  • Mileage 152,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Proud Single Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The History Report Will Attached With This Add Pictures, Local New Car Store Trade-In.

Outstanding Shape & Condition, Crew Cab Short Box V8 - 5.3 Litre Eco Tec 3 Engine 6 Speed Transmission & 4WD, Trailer Hitch, box Liner & Cover, Running Boards, Etc.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

