$30,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLE Short Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10131423
- Stock #: 13907E
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG179630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Overcast Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13907E
- Mileage 152,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Proud Single Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The History Report Will Attached With This Add Pictures, Local New Car Store Trade-In.
Outstanding Shape & Condition, Crew Cab Short Box V8 - 5.3 Litre Eco Tec 3 Engine 6 Speed Transmission & 4WD, Trailer Hitch, box Liner & Cover, Running Boards, Etc.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.