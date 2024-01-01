Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, SIERRA 1500, 4X4, CREW CAB, UTILITY BOX, SHELVES, PULL OUT EASY CARGO TRAY, REAR CAMERA, POWER INVERTER</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CERTIFIED, 4X4, CREW CAB, UTILITY BOX, REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CERTIFIED, 4X4, CREW CAB, UTILITY BOX, REAR CAMERA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1716934769
  2. 1716934768
  3. 1716934768
  4. 1716934768
  5. 1716934768
  6. 1716934768
  7. 1716934768
  8. 1716934768
  9. 1716934768
  10. 1716934769
  11. 1716934769
  12. 1716934769
  13. 1716934769
  14. 1716934769
  15. 1716934769
  16. 1716934769
  17. 1716934769
  18. 1716934769
  19. 1716934769
  20. 1716934769
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, SIERRA 1500, 4X4, CREW CAB, UTILITY BOX, SHELVES, PULL OUT EASY CARGO TRAY, REAR CAMERA, POWER INVERTER

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 CERTIFIED, LOW KM, CARGO NV2500 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan NV 2500 CERTIFIED, LOW KM, CARGO NV2500 166,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring CERTIFIED, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring CERTIFIED, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX 129,000 KM $7,785 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, RAM CARGO VAN, LOW KM, ONLY 111,000KM for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, RAM CARGO VAN, LOW KM, ONLY 111,000KM 111,000 KM $10,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500