$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,065KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2NEC9HG512097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24T2973A
- Mileage 108,065 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 71,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech w/Wing 76,122 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate 87,291 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-860-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2017 GMC Sierra 1500