CERTIFIED, ONLY 73,000 KM SUPER CREW SIERRA 1500, 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, 6.6 FOOT LONG UTILITY BOX, , SITS 6 PASS, REAR CAMERA, , SHELVES AND BOXES, TRAILER BRAKE ASSIST, POWER INVERTER

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C,ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

73,000 KM

$27,985

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CERTIFIED,SUPER CREW CAB, 4X4, 6.6 FT BOX,ONLY 73K

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CERTIFIED,SUPER CREW CAB, 4X4, 6.6 FT BOX,ONLY 73K

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, ONLY 73,000 KM SUPER CREW SIERRA 1500, 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, 6.6 FOOT LONG UTILITY BOX, , SITS 6 PASS, REAR CAMERA, , SHELVES AND BOXES, TRAILER BRAKE ASSIST, POWER INVERTER

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C,ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2012 Toyota Matrix CERTIFIED, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, AIR CONDITIONING for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Toyota Matrix CERTIFIED, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, AIR CONDITIONING 188,000 KM $8,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250, EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES & DIVIDER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250, EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES & DIVIDER 238,000 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey CERTIFIED, ONLY 98K, 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Journey CERTIFIED, ONLY 98K, 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX 98,000 KM $8,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-278-1300

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2017 GMC Sierra 1500