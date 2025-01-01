$16,998+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW CAB SLE 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olympic White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13346-T
- Mileage 294,956 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3 LITRE V8 - 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, AUTOTRAC 4X4, 20" WHEELS WITH A GOOD TIRES, POWER SEAT, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, HARD TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, BACKUP CAMERA, TOUCH SCREEN,FACTORY BRAKE CONTROLLER AND GM TOW PKG, LED LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENTRY & REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DEEP TINTED WINDOWS, ETC.
SHARP TRUCK, MILEAGE DOESN'T MAKE JUSTICE FOR THIS TRUCK, WELL LOOKED AFTER TRUCK, LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK SINCE NEW ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT VERIFIED.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
Vehicle Features
M&J Canada Inc
