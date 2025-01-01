2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>5.3 LITRE V8 - 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION,  AUTOTRAC 4X4, 20 WHEELS WITH A GOOD TIRES, POWER SEAT, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, HARD TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, BACKUP CAMERA, TOUCH SCREEN,FACTORY BRAKE CONTROLLER AND GM TOW PKG, LED LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENTRY & REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DEEP TINTED WINDOWS, ETC.</span></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>SHARP TRUCK, MILEAGE DOESNT MAKE JUSTICE FOR THIS TRUCK, WELL LOOKED AFTER TRUCK, LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK SINCE NEW ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT VERIFIED. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

294,956 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12381639

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1744062237
  2. 1744062253
  3. 1744062255
  4. 1744062319
  5. 1744062316
  6. 1744062322
  7. 1744062316
  8. 1744062320
  9. 1744062363
  10. 1744062357
  11. 1744062361
  12. 1744062353
  13. 1744062361
  14. 1744062412
  15. 1744062417
  16. 1744062415
  17. 1744062414
  18. 1744062419
  19. 1744062407
  20. 1744062414
  21. 1744062449
  22. 1744062457
  23. 1744062455
  24. 1744062456
  25. 1744062447
  26. 1744062453
  27. 1744062453
  28. 1744062533
  29. 1744062540
  30. 1744062537
  31. 1744062535
  32. 1744062539
  33. 1744062530
  34. 1744062527
  35. 1744062542
  36. 1744062642
  37. 1744062638
  38. 1744062632
  39. 1744062645
  40. 1744062634
  41. 1744062644
  42. 1744062640
  43. 1744062636
  44. 1744062643
  45. 1744062859
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
294,956KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC6HG346910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olympic White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13346-T
  • Mileage 294,956 KM

Vehicle Description

 5.3 LITRE V8 - 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION,  AUTOTRAC 4X4, 20" WHEELS WITH A GOOD TIRES, POWER SEAT, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, HARD TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, BACKUP CAMERA, TOUCH SCREEN,FACTORY BRAKE CONTROLLER AND GM TOW PKG, LED LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENTRY & REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DEEP TINTED WINDOWS, ETC.

SHARP TRUCK, MILEAGE DOESN'T MAKE JUSTICE FOR THIS TRUCK, WELL LOOKED AFTER TRUCK, LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK SINCE NEW ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT VERIFIED. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z 71 OFF RAOD PACKAGE SHORT BOX LOADED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z 71 OFF RAOD PACKAGE SHORT BOX LOADED 159,160 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST 2 DOOR SHORT BOX WITH 5.7 HEMI for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 2 DOOR SHORT BOX WITH 5.7 HEMI 128,000 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT 4WD - 92284 KMS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT 4WD - 92284 KMS 92,824 KM $25,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500