2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free />   <img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner />  </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>CREW CAB SLT Z 71 OFF ROAD PKG, WELL EQUIPPED UPPER MODEL SUCH AS LEATHER SEATING / INDIVIDUAL FRONT POWERED HEATED SEATS / FACTORY NAVIGATION / BACK U[ CAMERA / LED LIGHTING / GM TRAULING PKG / RUNNING BOARDS / SPRAY IN BED LINNER & SOFT COVER / KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START / 18 CHROMES SURROUNDED BY WHITE LETTERING RUBBER / ETC.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>PROUD PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW, NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), UNIQUE PEPPERDUST METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE GREY / GRAPHITE INTERIOR, GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></div>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

180,053 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT CREW CAB Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12491413

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT CREW CAB Z71

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1746483806
  2. 1746483819
  3. 1746483845
  4. 1746483844
  5. 1746483847
  6. 1746483844
  7. 1746483882
  8. 1746483877
  9. 1746483883
  10. 1746483879
  11. 1746483876
  12. 1746483881
  13. 1746483881
  14. 1746483916
  15. 1746483915
  16. 1746483909
  17. 1746483914
  18. 1746483915
  19. 1746483910
  20. 1746483911
  21. 1746483951
  22. 1746483962
  23. 1746483959
  24. 1746483961
  25. 1746483961
  26. 1746483961
  27. 1746483952
  28. 1746483957
  29. 1746483956
  30. 1746483954
  31. 1746483953
  32. 1746483961
  33. 1746483997
  34. 1746484004
  35. 1746484003
  36. 1746483997
  37. 1746484001
  38. 1746484000
  39. 1746483995
  40. 1746483994
  41. 1746484002
  42. 1746484000
  43. 1746483992
  44. 1746483998
  45. 1746484053
  46. 1746484045
  47. 1746484044
  48. 1746484052
  49. 1746484048
  50. 1746484049
  51. 1746484042
  52. 1746484054
  53. 1746484046
  54. 1746484041
  55. 1746484051
  56. 1746484050
  57. 1746484086
  58. 1746484091
  59. 1746484091
  60. 1746484090
  61. 1746484083
  62. 1746484088
  63. 1746484090
  64. 1746484085
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,053KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC4HG463567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,053 KM

Vehicle Description

     

CREW CAB SLT Z 71 OFF ROAD PKG, WELL EQUIPPED UPPER MODEL SUCH AS LEATHER SEATING / INDIVIDUAL FRONT POWERED HEATED SEATS / FACTORY NAVIGATION / BACK U[ CAMERA / LED LIGHTING / GM TRAULING PKG / RUNNING BOARDS / SPRAY IN BED LINNER & SOFT COVER / KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START / 18" CHROMES SURROUNDED BY WHITE LETTERING RUBBER / ETC.

PROUD PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW, NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), UNIQUE PEPPERDUST METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE GREY / GRAPHITE INTERIOR, GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION.

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CREW CAB Z71 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CREW CAB Z71 180,053 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Titan SV 4WD SHORT WHEEL BASE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4WD SHORT WHEEL BASE 69,500 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5F for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5F 158,940 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 GMC Sierra 1500