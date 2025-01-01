$26,998+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT CREW CAB Z71
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,053 KM
Vehicle Description
CREW CAB SLT Z 71 OFF ROAD PKG, WELL EQUIPPED UPPER MODEL SUCH AS LEATHER SEATING / INDIVIDUAL FRONT POWERED HEATED SEATS / FACTORY NAVIGATION / BACK U[ CAMERA / LED LIGHTING / GM TRAULING PKG / RUNNING BOARDS / SPRAY IN BED LINNER & SOFT COVER / KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START / 18" CHROMES SURROUNDED BY WHITE LETTERING RUBBER / ETC.
PROUD PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW, NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), UNIQUE PEPPERDUST METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER TWO TONE GREY / GRAPHITE INTERIOR, GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525