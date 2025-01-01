2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p> <strong data-start=107 data-end=161>LOW KMS | TRIPLE BLACK SIERRA | SHOWROOM CONDITION</strong></p><p data-start=163 data-end=388>Stand out with this sharp-looking, triple black <strong data-start=211 data-end=234>GMC Sierra Crew Cab</strong> — a local, low-KM truck thats as close to a show truck as it gets. Boasting a <strong data-start=314 data-end=328>6.5-ft box</strong>, this beauty is in <strong data-start=348 data-end=387>immaculate condition inside and out</strong>.</p><ul data-start=390 data-end=868><li data-start=390 data-end=448><p data-start=392 data-end=448><strong data-start=392 data-end=410>5.3L V8 engine</strong> with 6-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=449 data-end=487><p data-start=451 data-end=487><strong data-start=451 data-end=458>4WD</strong> with GM trailering package</p></li><li data-start=488 data-end=568><p data-start=490 data-end=568><strong data-start=490 data-end=518>20 premium black wheels</strong> wrapped in aggressive Road Cruza off-road tires</p></li><li data-start=569 data-end=622><p data-start=571 data-end=622><strong data-start=571 data-end=593>Spray-in bed liner</strong> and <strong data-start=598 data-end=620>hard tonneau cover</strong></p></li><li data-start=623 data-end=675><p data-start=625 data-end=675><strong data-start=625 data-end=643>Running boards</strong> and <strong data-start=648 data-end=673>LED exterior lighting</strong></p></li><li data-start=676 data-end=765><p data-start=678 data-end=765><strong data-start=678 data-end=700>Heated front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=702 data-end=723>power driver seat</strong>, and <strong data-start=729 data-end=763>leather-wrapped steering wheel</strong></p></li><li data-start=766 data-end=794><p data-start=768 data-end=794><strong data-start=768 data-end=792>Keyless entry remote</strong></p></li><li data-start=795 data-end=868><p data-start=797 data-end=868>Verified <strong data-start=806 data-end=824>Carfax history</strong> – <strong data-start=827 data-end=850>local Ontario truck</strong> with no surprises</p></li></ul><p data-start=870 data-end=1015>This Sierra turns heads and is fully equipped for both city cruising and off-road adventures. Pricing:

Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 OMVIC Fee
HST and $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

153,018 KM

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 6.5 Ft In Triple Black

12657516

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 6.5 Ft In Triple Black

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,018KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC2HG465540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14388-E
  • Mileage 153,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 GMC Sierra 1500