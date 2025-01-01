$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Crew Cab 6.5 Ft In Triple Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14388-E
- Mileage 153,018 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS | TRIPLE BLACK SIERRA | SHOWROOM CONDITION
Stand out with this sharp-looking, triple black GMC Sierra Crew Cab — a local, low-KM truck that's as close to a show truck as it gets. Boasting a 6.5-ft box, this beauty is in immaculate condition inside and out.
5.3L V8 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
4WD with GM trailering package
20" premium black wheels wrapped in aggressive Road Cruza off-road tires
Spray-in bed liner and hard tonneau cover
Running boards and LED exterior lighting
Heated front seats, power driver seat, and leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless entry remote
Verified Carfax history – local Ontario truck with no surprises
This Sierra turns heads and is fully equipped for both city cruising and off-road adventures. Don’t miss your chance to own this standout pickup!
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 OMVIC Fee
HST and $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
-
