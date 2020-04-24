2017 GMC Sierra 1500

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
905-821-0002
+ taxes & licensing
Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, accident-free, One Owner and Addison Purchased and Serviced! Amazing Value!
Key Features Include 20-inch Black Wheels, 4-inch Black Assist Steps, Elevation Edition, 1SA package with 7-inch Intellilink Color Touch Screen with Bluetooth and Rear Vision Camera, Auto Locking Rear Diff, 5.3L V8 paired with a 6-Speed Automatic, 4x4, Carpeted Interior, Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering, Spray Bed Liner, Trailering Package, LED Front lights, Cruise Control and more!
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This 4X4 pickup is dark slate metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Base. This dependable Sierra comes with many excellent features to help you get the job done right the first time. Standard equipment includes power door locks, single zone air conditioning, cruise control, HID projector-beam headlamps with signature LED accents plus a rubberized floor to help keep it easy to clean!
