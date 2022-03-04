Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

125,583 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 8619650
  2. 8619650
  3. 8619650
  4. 8619650
  5. 8619650
  6. 8619650
  7. 8619650
  8. 8619650
  9. 8619650
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8619650
  • Stock #: 365019AP
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEH1HG365019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 365019AP
  • Mileage 125,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Cadillac XT5
75,424 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma S...
 120,189 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 41,666 KM
$32,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory