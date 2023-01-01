$36,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 GMC Yukon XL
SLT - Fully Equiped
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10557783
- Stock #: 13884E
- VIN: 1GKS2GKC2HR318295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Switchblade Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 194,100 KM
Vehicle Description
8 Passengers, Fully Appointed Throughout Such Leather/Sunroof/ Factory Navigation / BackUp Assist / Driving Assist / Driving Economy Mode / Powered Heated Front Seats / Trailer Hitch With Brake Controller / Middle Console / Push Start & Keyless Start & Entry, 2 DVD Screen, Power TailGate & A Lot More To Count.
Spacious Interior Offer Full Complement Of Many Convenience Features Including X Large Cargo Area Dimensions, Powerful Smooth Ride & Good Hauling Capabilities, Switchblade Silver Metallic Exterior Over Black Leather Interior.
Beautiful Shape Condition And Well Optioned Truck.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
