2017 GMC Yukon XL

194,100 KM

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 GMC Yukon XL

2017 GMC Yukon XL

SLT - Fully Equiped

2017 GMC Yukon XL

SLT - Fully Equiped

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

194,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557783
  • Stock #: 13884E
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC2HR318295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Switchblade Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 194,100 KM

Vehicle Description

8 Passengers, Fully Appointed Throughout Such Leather/Sunroof/ Factory Navigation / BackUp Assist / Driving Assist / Driving Economy Mode / Powered Heated Front Seats / Trailer Hitch With Brake Controller / Middle Console / Push Start & Keyless Start & Entry, 2 DVD Screen, Power TailGate  & A Lot More To Count.

Spacious Interior Offer Full Complement Of  Many Convenience Features Including X Large Cargo Area Dimensions, Powerful Smooth Ride & Good Hauling Capabilities, Switchblade Silver Metallic Exterior Over Black Leather Interior.

Beautiful Shape Condition And Well Optioned Truck.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

