2017 GMC Yukon XL

Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, Local Ontario, One-Owner, Accident-free and Addison Serviced and Purchased!
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 65,000 kms. It's onyx black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and vented in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, push-button start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a tow/haul mode selector, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more.
