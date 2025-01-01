Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, FULLY LOADED ACCORD EXL V6, LEATHER HEATED MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR AND SIDE CAMERAS</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, BLUETOOTH, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2017 Honda Accord

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Accord

CERTIFIED, EXL,LEATHER, SUNROOF,REAR & SIDE CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12059299

2017 Honda Accord

CERTIFIED, EXL,LEATHER, SUNROOF,REAR & SIDE CAMERA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1735849538
  2. 1735849519
  3. 1735849536
  4. 1735849532
  5. 1735849515
  6. 1735849517
  7. 1735849514
  8. 1735849528
  9. 1735849522
  10. 1735849531
  11. 1735849537
  12. 1735849542
  13. 1735849525
  14. 1735849539
  15. 1735849520
  16. 1735849541
  17. 1735849529
  18. 1735849523
  19. 1735849526
  20. 1735849534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, FULLY LOADED ACCORD EXL V6, LEATHER HEATED MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR AND SIDE CAMERAS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, BLUETOOTH, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED,CARGO VAN,LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, DIVIDER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED,CARGO VAN,LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, DIVIDER 122,000 KM $9,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,SHELVING,DVIDER, READY FOR WORK for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,SHELVING,DVIDER, READY FOR WORK 209,000 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,SHELVING,LADDER RACKS,PWR INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,SHELVING,LADDER RACKS,PWR INVERTER 158,000 KM $17,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord